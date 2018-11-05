Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOXO. Cann restated an “average” rating and set a $202.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

LOXO traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,928. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.26. Loxo Oncology has a one year low of $71.45 and a one year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,651,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.41, for a total transaction of $3,188,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,329.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,550. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 120.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 28.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.