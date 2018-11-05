Manning and Napier (MN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

NYSE MN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,284. Manning and Napier has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

