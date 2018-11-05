MannKind (MNKD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on MannKind and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.83 on Friday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in MannKind by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.