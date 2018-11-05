Marathon Asset Management LLP Buys 114,631 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,631 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Paychex worth $52,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,771,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,812,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,029 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,858,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,726,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $5,885,815. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $65.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

