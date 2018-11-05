Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $69.17 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,917,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $69,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 225,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,968,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 360,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,313,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $33.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

