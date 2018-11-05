Marathon Patent Group (MARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,444,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,415,538 shares.The stock last traded at $0.73 and had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

