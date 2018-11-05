MarineMax (HZO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:

10/31/2018 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/31/2018 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2018 – MarineMax was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – MarineMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ifs Securities. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

HZO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 519,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,258. The firm has a market cap of $670.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 51,941 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

