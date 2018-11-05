Markel Corp Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.84.

GS opened at $229.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

