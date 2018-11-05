Markel Corp Purchases 3,600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.6% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $92,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Argus decreased their price target on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $409.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.31 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.