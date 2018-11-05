MasTec (MTZ) PT Raised to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 568,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MasTec has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. MasTec’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MasTec by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

