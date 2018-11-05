Matador Resources (MTDR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.47.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.69. 373,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Matador Resources has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

