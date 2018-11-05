Matthew P. Flake Sells 20,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.80. 276,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,175. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Q2 by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Q2 by 293.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Q2 by 18.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,971,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,477,000 after acquiring an additional 308,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

