MCBC (MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MCBC from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of MCBC to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $31.11 on Thursday. MCBC has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $582.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. MCBC had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 108.42%. The company had revenue of $95.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCBC will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,674,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCBC by 186.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MCBC by 212.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCBC by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MCBC by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets sport boats and outboard boats in North America and internationally. The company's boats are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating. It also provides various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts.

