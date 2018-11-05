MEDNAX Inc (MD) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of MEDNAX worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 8.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MEDNAX by 16.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MEDNAX by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MEDNAX by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $168,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.33. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

