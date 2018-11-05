MEDX Market Cap Hits $0.00 (MEDX)

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. MEDX has a market cap of $0.00 and $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEDX token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, DEx.top, Gate.io and CPDAX. Over the last seven days, MEDX has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00255199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $662.62 or 0.10271742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MEDX

MEDX was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MEDX’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MEDX is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MEDX

MEDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, Gate.io, Kryptono, Coinsuper, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

