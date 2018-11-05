Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 137,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.36 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

