Melon (MLN) One Day Volume Hits $77,956.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Melon has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $77,956.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $12.23 or 0.00190426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay and Kraken. In the last week, Melon has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00150372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00256811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $651.14 or 0.10141885 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.