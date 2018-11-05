Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.92.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $354.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.96. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $250.83 and a 1 year high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 36.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 43.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 119.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

