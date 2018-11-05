Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.75 ($114.83).

MRK stock opened at €95.00 ($110.47) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

