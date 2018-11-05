Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,744,000 after buying an additional 698,458 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,455,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,528,000 after buying an additional 598,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 467,389 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 916,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,920,000 after buying an additional 392,203 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $449,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

