Merlin Entertainments’ (MERL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Merlin Entertainments to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 430.21 ($5.62).

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

Shares of LON:MERL opened at GBX 331.30 ($4.33) on Friday. Merlin Entertainments has a 52-week low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.50 ($7.02).

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.