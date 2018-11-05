Methode Electronics (MEI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Methode Electronics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In related news, Director Isabelle C. Goossen sold 2,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

