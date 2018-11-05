MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

