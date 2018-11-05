Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,210 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Micro Focus International worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 419,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 661,775 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 699,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

