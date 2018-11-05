Millennium Management LLC Acquires 30,706 Shares of Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 291.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Mesabi Trust worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 14,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $27.26 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $32.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 29th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

