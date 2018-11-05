Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,571 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HOS opened at $4.04 on Monday. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

