Millennium Management LLC Sells 217,139 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,139 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 29.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,547,000 after buying an additional 3,064,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,754,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,373,000 after buying an additional 2,511,250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,055,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,311,000 after buying an additional 1,304,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after buying an additional 204,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 283,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,143 shares of company stock worth $31,466. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

