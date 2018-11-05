Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 878 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,573.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.53.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $90.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

