Mission Wealth Management LP Has $5.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

