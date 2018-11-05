Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $133.30 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $59.16 million and approximately $24,839.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $133.30 or 0.02066562 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,823 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

