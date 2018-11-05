Molecular Templates (MTEM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Laidlaw started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,590. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 509.53%.

In related news, Director David Hirsch acquired 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein acquired 545,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 36.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 309.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell lymphoma.

