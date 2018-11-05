Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,765 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,173,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,941,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,313,000 after purchasing an additional 688,121 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,061 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,422,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $11.34 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

