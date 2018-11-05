Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371,301 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,613,000 after acquiring an additional 664,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,284,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 822,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $750,432.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

