Monetha Tops One Day Trading Volume of $619,523.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Monetha has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $619,523.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00253689 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.39 or 0.10003272 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,271,923 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Tidex, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

