Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Compass Minerals International (CMP) Target Price to $63.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its target price lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 5,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 446,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

