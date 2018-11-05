Monro Inc (MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Guggenheim set a $67.00 target price on Monro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.43. 274,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.67. Monro has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,423,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,135.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $5,132,015. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $15,687,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Monro by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 204,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monro by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,500,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Monro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

