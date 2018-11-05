Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Tupperware Brands worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 71.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE TUP opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $66.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.65 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

