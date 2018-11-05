Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at $167,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at $407,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

