Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Johnson Controls International (JCI) a $35.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,032. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,069,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,775,171,000 after acquiring an additional 136,390 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,964,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,061,000 after acquiring an additional 420,911 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,523,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 325,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,394,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 133,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

