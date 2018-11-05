Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Parsley Energy (PE) a $34.00 Price Target

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) received a $34.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 348,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hemang Desai acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at $871,125.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $70,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,033,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,280,723.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,763,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,318,180. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,036,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,137 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.