Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Takeaway.com (TKWY) a €52.00 Price Target

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective from Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($80.70) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.16 ($68.79).

