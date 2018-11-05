Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) a $16.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TVPT. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of TVPT stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.43. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 34.8% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

