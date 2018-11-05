Morgan Stanley Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for Fitbit (FIT)

Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FIT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Fitbit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Shares of FIT opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,277.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $6,354,550 in the last ninety days. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Fitbit by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.