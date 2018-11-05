Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities set a C$18.00 price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$16.50 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

