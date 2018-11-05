Motif Bio’s (MTFB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) price target on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 107.20 ($1.40).

Get Motif Bio alerts:

Shares of MTFB stock opened at GBX 28.74 ($0.38) on Thursday. Motif Bio has a 12-month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.