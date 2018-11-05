Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.18

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 34086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.08 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPV)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

