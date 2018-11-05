Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.94% of Mueller Industries worth $65,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 20.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 610,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MLI opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.50. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 452,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,759.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $311,900. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

