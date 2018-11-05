MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 518,592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 518,592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $127,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 120,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 192,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

