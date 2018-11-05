Multi-Color (LABL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Multi-Color had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.85 million. On average, analysts expect Multi-Color to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABL opened at $56.04 on Monday. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Multi-Color currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

