Mylan (MYL) Issues Earnings Results

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Mylan stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,917. Mylan has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mylan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

